GHMC may get substantial revenue from LRS

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expecting a windfall of ₹1,500-₹2,000 crore through the Layout Regularisation Scheme, for which revised guidelines have been issued recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

While applications in large number were received from throughout the State for the scheme announced in 2020, processing of the same was stalled due to a variety of reasons, including the intervening elections for GHMC and the State Legislature.

Recently, the government issued revised guidelines for the scheme, involving officials from the Revenue and Irrigation departments too in the process of field verification of the claims. This has been done to prevent regularisation of layouts on Waqf properties, endowment/inam properties, assigned lands, ceiling lands, court disputes, evacuee properties, FTL lands, nalas, lakes, tanks, heritage buildings and Defence lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Earlier, these departments would not be involved, and the verification would be done only by the Town Planning wings of the respective municipalities or urban development authorities,” an official from GHMC informed.

While a total 25,70,706 applications were received from across the State for regularisation of plots, only 4,28,832 were put under process, and 22,941 were rejected. A total 2,21,983 applicants were informed about shortfall of documents, and approval was granted only to 60,213 applicants, garnering close to ₹97 crore revenue for the government.

The number of applications in GHMC is only four % of the total, but revenue could be substantial considering the market value of the properties here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within GHMC, the number of applications was 1,06,921, of which only 34,644 were under process. Shortfall of documents was intimated to 28,135 applicants, and 2,903 were rejected. For the 116 documents approved, the Corporation got ₹1.9 crore revenue.

HMDA received a total 3,58,464 applications, of which 1,16,148 were under process. Shortfall of documents was intimated to 1,12,906 applicants, and 653 were rejected. A revenue of ₹38 crore was garnered from 787 approved applications.

The options on the website have been opened for all the applicants for submission of the documents, and not only to those who have received intimation, officials informed.

Documents such as sale deed, market value certificate, and layout copy may be uploaded online by the applicants, if they have already not done it. Details such as mobile number, address and other details may be changed with the one time password.

The scheme was announced in August, 2020, while the applications were received from August 31, 2020 to October 31, 2020. Only applications pertaining to layouts registered before August 26, 2020 will be considered for regularisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.