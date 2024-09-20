GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC introduces facial recognition attendance system at head office

Published - September 20, 2024 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a facial recognition attendance (FRA) system in its head office near the Tank Bund. The corporation had already introduced the FRA system for the sanitation and entomology field workers and assistants.

On Friday, the faces of all the employees and officers of 14 departments in the corporation were captured so that they can be fed into the system for recognition through Artificial Intelligence. The remaining 25 departments, too, will be covered soon, before the system is installed, according to a press release.

