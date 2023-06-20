GHMC identifies three municipal market complexes for demolition, reconstruction

June 20, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A modernisation initiative for the municipal market complexes in the city is moving to the next level with plans for construction of new buildings in Chikkadpally, Ameerpet and Punjagutta.

Tendering process has been completed for the market at Chikkadpally, while it is underway for the remaining two, and likely to be completed very soon, shared officials.

The existing buildings for all the three markets have been identified as in a dilapidated state, which need to be demolished as they pose danger to lives in case of collapse, said officials.

GHMC had charted plans for demolishing the existing market buildings at 23 locations in the city, way back in 2017, citing decrepit conditions. They include landmark buildings such as Mahbub Mansion in Malakpet, Mangalhat Market, Begum Bazar Market, Mahbub Chowk Market, Charminar bus depot market, and New Bhoiguda Market apart from the aforementioned three.

The market building at Chikkadpally was constructed 44 years ago, and those in Punjagutta and Ameerpet 57 years ago.

The new structure in Chikkadpally will have two cellars and a stilt level for parking, besides four floors constructed in 3,645-square metres of area. Each floor will have a built-up area of 2,033 square metres, and a saleable commercial area of 754 square metres divided into 64 shops. Construction cost is ₹40 crore.

The government had accorded administrative sanction of ₹6.7 crore for the market building in Punjagutta, which is being built in a plot area of 670 square metres with a design for a cellar-plus-stilt plus four floors. Each floor with 290 square metres of built-up area will accommodate 10 shops.

The Ameerpet market for which administrative sanction of ₹13.2 crore has been granted is being constructed in 983 square metres of area, with cellar-plus-stilt plus four floors. A total 56 shops can be accommodated, 14 in each floor.

Another municipal market complex in Narayanguda has already been demolished and reconstructed, with allotments pending.

While no decision has been made with regard to allotments, officials say that the existing shop owners will be given the first right to reject in all the cases.

