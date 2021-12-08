GHMC general body meeting on Dec. 18

HYDERABAD

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi announced on Wednesday that the general body meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elected council will be held on December 18. She sought the cooperation of the members for a cordial meeting to discuss civic issues.

“We have started to receive questions and we will give the answers to the corporators. We can discuss all these issues in a friendly manner without resorting to any arguments or rushing to the well. I am ready to listen to any number of grievances raised by members and will ensure answers are given,” she said.

Earlier, the Mayor chaired the first meeting of the 14-member standing committee where GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials were present. The ‘powerful’ committee was meeting for the first time after the election. The delay was attributed to the COVID pandemic and the model code for MLC polls.

While the committee is said to have cleared 18 out of the 20 subjects on the agenda, members brought up several pending civic issues to the notice of the Mayor and senior officials, especially with regard to sanitation. Ms. Vijayalakshmi promised to organise a separate meeting with the additional commissioner over sanitation.

She later told the media that the standing committee members had raised issues like not lifting of garbage in their respective areas and the condition of garbage-carrying vehicles. The general body meeting will start at 10 a.m. and could go on till 5 p.m., she added.