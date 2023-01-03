HamberMenu
GHMC facilitates sale of TDRs for slum dwellers

A tripartite agreement was drawn up under which identified builders compensate land owners and directly are issued TDRs by the civic authorities

January 03, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. Swathi
File photo of the Balkapur nala, which empties into Hussain Sagar. GHMC as part of its plans to widen the nala have given TDRs to slum dwellers whose properties have been acquired for the widening.

GHMC’s Town Planning wing has successfully avoided payment of compensation in lieu of property acquisition for nala widening, by facilitating a deal of transferable development rights (TDRs) between property owners and builders.

The Municipal Administration authorities have introduced issue of TDRs in lieu of compensation for property acquisition across the city and later to areas within ORR. Through a recently issued government order, the purview of TDRs has been extended to include the entire HMDA area.

According to the government policy, TDRs issued for road widening are 400 % of the original extent lost, and for nala widening, it is 200 %. The rights may be traded with builders or individuals for construction of additional floors, or as per the latest orders, as compounding fee for deviations in construction.

GHMC has also created a TDR bank online, where the transactions may take place between property owners and builders. However, the TDR offers are not drawing as many buyers as expected, which makes the property acquisition through payment of compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act more profitable for the owners.

In order to make the proposal more attractive and profitable for the owners, and to protect the latter from the hassles of online transactions, GHMC has taken a proactive measure when attempting to acquire properties for widening of the Balkapur Nala in Khairatabad.

“We identified two builders and executed a tripartite agreement whereby the builder would pay compensation to the owners as per the Land Acquisition Act, and in turn, we transfer TDRs to the builder directly,” an official shared.

If the owner does not have documents supporting his title, the compensation would be 100 % of the property value and the TDR would be 200 % the property extent lost. If the documents are in order, then the compensation payable would be 200 % as per the LA Act, and the TDRs issued to the builder would be 400 % of the original extent, the official informed. About 15 properties abutting the Balkapur Nala have been acquired in this mode by roping in two builders, he said.

“We have done this only on experimental basis, and wish to repeat it in all instances of nala widening,” the official said.

