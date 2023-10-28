HamberMenu
GHMC employee arrested in synthetic fingerprint fraud 

October 28, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Zone and the North zone crime team on Friday arrested Sabavath Ravi Kumar, a sanitary field assistant in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in a synthetic fingerprint fraud involving outsourced employees.

The police recovered 22 synthetic fingerprints and a biometric machine from the accused.

According to the police, Kumar of Circle 14 Goshamahal office, generated duplicate fingerprints of the workers to use them for marking attendance, to cover for their absence, and thereby earning illegally and cheating the civic administration.

