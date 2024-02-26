GHMC Deputy Mayor joins Congress

February 26, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Hyderabad

Defections from the BRS to the ruling Congress continued with Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mothe Srilatha Reddy joining the party along with her husband and senior BRS leader Shobhan Reddy.

They submitted their resignation to the BRS on Saturday and joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Mr. Shobhan Reddy said he had been with the BRS since its inception 22 years ago but “only outsiders always secured positions”. He said several BRS leaders were ready to switch to Congress.

Earlier, former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with his wife and corporator Bonthu Sridevi, joined the Congress. Former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin also quit the BRS and claimed that a majority of BRS corporators would leave the party.

The BRS received a huge setback when Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Patnam Suneetha Reddy and wife of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy joined the Congress.

