March 06, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A deputy city planner of GHMC Venkateshwar Rao collapsed during duty hours at the headquarters on Monday, reportedly due to heart attack.

When Mr.Rao complained of chest pain, he was taken to a private hospital in Hyderguda, where he was declared dead. GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar expressed condolences over the untimely death.

One more supervisory official of the Health & Sanitation wing too experienced heart stroke on the same day, and was shifted to hospital.

