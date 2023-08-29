GHMC Commissioner warns of legal action against unauthorised transportation of construction debris

August 29, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose directed officials not to flinch from legal action in instances of reckless dumping of construction and demolition waste in places not permitted.

If the debris is dumped on roads, footpaths and water bodies, action should be taken as per law, along with imposing penalties, he told officials, during his tour of colonies in Mehdipatnam Circle on Monday to monitor sanitation and development works.

Treatment plants have been set up in Fathullaguda, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad and Thumkunta for processing of construction and demolition waste, Mr. Rose said.

Each plant is designated to receive C&D waste from specific circles, and citizens from those circles should contact the plant for lifting of the waste.

For Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Jubilee HIlls, Khairatabad, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Kukatpally, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Begumpet circles, the toll free contact number is 1800-203-0033, and the WhatsApp contact number is: 73300 00203.

For Moosapet, Gajularamaram, Quthbullahpur, Yusufguda, Chandanagar, Serilingampally, RC Puram, Amberpet, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santhoshnagar, the toll free contact number is 1800- 120 - 1159 and the WhatsApp contact number is 9100 927 073.

Hefty penalties will be imposed if the debris is transported by unauthorised vehicles, he cautioned.

As per a government order, the first offence of unauthorised transportation of C&D waste warrants a penalty of ₹25,000, second offence - ₹50,000, and third offence - ₹1 lakh will be imposed as penalty along with vehicle confiscation.

In addition, a penalty of ₹50,00 will be levied on the person on whose behalf the debris is transported.