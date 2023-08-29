HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GHMC Commissioner warns of legal action against unauthorised transportation of construction debris

August 29, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Construction debris dumped in Durgam Cheruvu.

Construction debris dumped in Durgam Cheruvu. | Photo Credit: File photo

The construction and demolition waste processing plant established by the GHMC.

The construction and demolition waste processing plant established by the GHMC. | Photo Credit: File photo

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose directed officials not to flinch from legal action in instances of reckless dumping of construction and demolition waste in places not permitted.

If the debris is dumped on roads, footpaths and water bodies, action should be taken as per law, along with imposing penalties, he told officials, during his tour of colonies in Mehdipatnam Circle on Monday to monitor sanitation and development works.

Treatment plants have been set up in Fathullaguda, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad and Thumkunta for processing of construction and demolition waste, Mr. Rose said.

Each plant is designated to receive C&D waste from specific circles, and citizens from those circles should contact the plant for lifting of the waste.

For Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Jubilee HIlls, Khairatabad, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Kukatpally, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Begumpet circles, the toll free contact number is 1800-203-0033, and the WhatsApp contact number is: 73300 00203.

For Moosapet, Gajularamaram, Quthbullahpur, Yusufguda, Chandanagar, Serilingampally, RC Puram, Amberpet, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santhoshnagar, the toll free contact number is 1800- 120 - 1159 and the WhatsApp contact number is 9100 927 073.

Hefty penalties will be imposed if the debris is transported by unauthorised vehicles, he cautioned.

As per a government order, the first offence of unauthorised transportation of C&D waste warrants a penalty of ₹25,000, second offence - ₹50,000, and third offence - ₹1 lakh will be imposed as penalty along with vehicle confiscation.

In addition, a penalty of ₹50,00 will be levied on the person on whose behalf the debris is transported.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.