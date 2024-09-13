GHMC Commissioner inspects road to Cherlapally Railway Station in Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner Amrapali Kata inspected the roads leading to the Cherlapally Railway Station on Friday, September 13, and issued instructions to officials to ensure hassle-free commute to the passengers reaching there.

She asked the officials to prepare proposals for widening and re-carpeting of the damaged roads in alignment of the road proposed through the forest land. Property acquisition too should be part of the proposals.

As the approach road belonged to Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC), their support should be sought to develop it, Ms. Kata said.

LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemanta Keshav Patil and other officials accompanied the Commissioner on the inspection, a statement from GHMC informed.

