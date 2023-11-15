GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Collector appear before HC

November 15, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty had to personally appear before the High Court on Tuesday after a Bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and J. Anil Kumar expressed dissatisfaction over their response in a contempt of court petition.

The bench was hearing a contempt of court plea filed by K. Sreedhar Reddy of Shatabi Nilayam Flat Owners Welfare Association stating that the authorities failed to remove encroachments on either side of the road leading to Jana Priya apartment complex in Musheerabad despite a specific direction issued by the HC. In April of 2022, the authorities assured the HC that they would clear the illegal structures on the road.

As they failed to do so, the petitioner filed a contempt of court petition. During the previous hearing on September 26, the Bench instructed the officials to ensure the encroachments are removed by November 14. When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, Special Government Pleader Harinder Pershad sought time stating that the officials were occupied with ensuring Assembly elections.

However, the bench observed that it would be compelled to issue a non-bailable warrant to ensure the appearance of the officials before the HC. Following the instructions of the Bench, the two officers turned up during the post-lunch session and assured the court that they would comply with order. The Bench instructed them to clear all the illegal structures by December 26 and file a compliance report.

