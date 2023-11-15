HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Collector appear before HC

November 15, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty had to personally appear before the High Court on Tuesday after a Bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and J. Anil Kumar expressed dissatisfaction over their response in a contempt of court petition.

The bench was hearing a contempt of court plea filed by K. Sreedhar Reddy of Shatabi Nilayam Flat Owners Welfare Association stating that the authorities failed to remove encroachments on either side of the road leading to Jana Priya apartment complex in Musheerabad despite a specific direction issued by the HC. In April of 2022, the authorities assured the HC that they would clear the illegal structures on the road.

As they failed to do so, the petitioner filed a contempt of court petition. During the previous hearing on September 26, the Bench instructed the officials to ensure the encroachments are removed by November 14. When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, Special Government Pleader Harinder Pershad sought time stating that the officials were occupied with ensuring Assembly elections.

However, the bench observed that it would be compelled to issue a non-bailable warrant to ensure the appearance of the officials before the HC. Following the instructions of the Bench, the two officers turned up during the post-lunch session and assured the court that they would comply with order. The Bench instructed them to clear all the illegal structures by December 26 and file a compliance report.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.