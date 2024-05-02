GHMC collects ₹827 crore in property tax

May 02, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has raked in over ₹827 crore in property tax during the first month of the financial year 2024-25, which is over ₹42 crore more than the collection last year.

With ₹109 crore, Serilingampally circle topped the list, followed by Jubilee Hills with a collection of ₹84.51 crore. Khiaratabad with ₹69 crore, and Moosapet with ₹55 crore, followed close behind.

At ₹2.78 crore, Chandrayangutta recorded the lowest collection during the one month, under the Early Bird Scheme. Falaknuma performed slightly better at ₹3.12 crore. The Early Bird scheme offered five per cent rebate on the total tax if paid in the first month of the financial year.

Almost 50% of the collection was received through online, 34% through bill collectors, and about 6% through Mee Seva, reflecting people’s predominant preference for online platforms.

