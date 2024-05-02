ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC collects ₹827 crore in property tax

May 02, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has raked in over ₹827 crore in property tax during the first month of the financial year 2024-25, which is over ₹42 crore more than the collection last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

With ₹109 crore, Serilingampally circle topped the list, followed by Jubilee Hills with a collection of ₹84.51 crore. Khiaratabad with ₹69 crore, and Moosapet with ₹55 crore, followed close behind.

At ₹2.78 crore, Chandrayangutta recorded the lowest collection during the one month, under the Early Bird Scheme. Falaknuma performed slightly better at ₹3.12 crore. The Early Bird scheme offered five per cent rebate on the total tax if paid in the first month of the financial year.

Almost 50% of the collection was received through online, 34% through bill collectors, and about 6% through Mee Seva, reflecting people’s predominant preference for online platforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US