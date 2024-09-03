GHMC chief asks officials to start health camps and anti-larval operations in flooded colonies

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amrapali Kata visited the areas flooded in Kukatpally zone and assured action. Colonies such as Safdar Nagar and Rajeev Nagar near Mysamma Cheruvu in Kukatpally were inundated due to continuous rains for the past few days. Ms. Amrapali issued instructions to the Zonal Commissioner Apurv Chauhan to speed up the stormwater drain works for prevention of flooding.

She also issued directions for potable water supply, anti-larval operations and fogging for prevention of vector-borne diseases, and health camps, besides asking officials to make immersion arrangements at IDL Lake and Mysamma Lake. Later, during a tele-conference, Ms. Kata instructed officials to ensure removal of floating material near the culverts of stormwater drains, during dry weather conditions. Sharing her observations that colonies were being inundated due to obstruction in passage of stormwater, she asked officials to share photographs of nala cleaning operations.

Additional Commissioner, Health, S. Pankaja has been instructed to organise for anti-larval operations and fogging at colonies which stayed flooded for two hours or more, in coordination with the respective district health officials. The Commissioner also issued directions for immediate repair of rain-battered roads, and installation of signboards and barricades near badly damaged roads and dangerous potholes.

Ms. Pankaja, after her tour of the flooded colonies in Kukatpally, shared that a total 56 colonies have been identified where water remained stagnant for over two hours. She inspected the Safdar Nagar, Rajeev Nagar colonies and IDL Lake along with the Chief Medical Officer of Health Padmaja and Chief Entomologist A. Rambabu.

A total 90 patients have been identified, who are suffering from viral fever and have been visiting the local Basti Dawakhanas. Anti-larval and fogging operations will be conducted in the areas, she said. Oil balls and Gambusia fish have been released into the IDL Lake towards prevention of mosquitoes. A dengue case has been identified in Safdar Nagar Colony, and action will be taken to spray chemicals for prevention of the disease spread.