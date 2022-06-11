GHMC camps for the disabled, senior citizens

GHMC is conducting circle-wise special camps between June 20 and July 6 to distribute prosthetics and aids to the physically-challenged and senior citizens of the city.

Together with an NGO, eligible beneficiaries are being identified locality-wise and assessed for distribution, a press statement informed on Saturday.

The camps will be held in two circles each day, at designated centres. Instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners to provide facilities at the identified centres, suitable for 300 persons.

Teams comprising two doctors each have been constituted, with each team consisting of one prosthetist, one orthotist besides two technicians and two helpers.

The eligible physically-challenged person should possess a certification by SADAREM camp, or at least be able to produce the receipt of application to SADAREM.

Each applicant will be assessed for the kind of aids he or she needs at the camp. Later on, distribution will be held at the same location.

Physically-challenged people should carry along income certificate, food security card, two photos showing the disability, and Aadhaar card, while senior citizens are required to produce Aadhaar card with date of birth and senior citizen ID card. Non-locals are not eligible for the camps.