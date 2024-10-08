GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC begins work to widen road between Mallepally and Mehdipatnam

Published - October 08, 2024 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials have pulled down a number of commercial establishments and structures in Mallepally area of the city on Tuesday, in their effort to widen the road towards Mehdipatnam.

Earthmovers were deployed by the Town Planning officials of Khairatabad zone to tear apart several makeshift tenements abutting the concrete structures, amid police security. According to sources, a total six commercial establishments were demolished. However, officials under the condition of anonymity informed that the demolition was done after completion of the property acquisition process, and payment of compensation.

Though the process was long completed, acquisition got delayed as the property owners approached the court and got a stay order. Demolition was taken up after getting the stay vacated, the officials informed. Only two structures are affected, they claimed.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:00 pm IST

