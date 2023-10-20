HamberMenu
GHMC begins work on two bridges on the Musi

October 20, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) could finalise tenders only for two of the four bridges on the Musi it has been entrusted with, respectively at Musarambagh and Attapur.

An agreement has been signed and the implementation agencies have submitted options for the final appearance of the bridges, an official from GHMC informed.

While the options are yet to be finalised, work has already begun on the ground, he said. At Attapur, one more bridge will come up in addition to the existing bridge, while at Musarambagh, the existing bridge will be demolished after construction of the new one.

“The existing bridge is very old, and has outlived its utility. Those days, they were constructed as causeways, but now they have become major routes. So, there is need for a new bridge in its place,” said the official.

The bridge will be slightly elevated, and hence will have ramps descending on both sides. Together with the new link road being laid from Ali Cafe up to the sewage treatment plant at Nagole, it could get the nondescript junction bustling with activity.

Two more bridges, respectively at Chaderghat and Ibrahimbagh, have not received takers so far. The tender re-call process will be initiated only after the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly, the official said.

In all, 14 bridges are being proposed on the Musi and Esa rivers, six of them by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four by GHMC, three by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation, and one by Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority.

