GHMC asks small vendors to apply for fire certification

March 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC has asked petty vendors and small traders in the city to apply for certification of fire safety/fire mitigation through the corporation’s website.

While the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of GHMC has already started issuing notices to bigger establishments and buildings, the certification is apparently a measure for fire prevention in smaller establishments.

The orders have been issued in view of repeated fire mishaps in Secunderabad zone resulting in loss of several lives. Close to 30 persons died in four major fire accidents over the past one year, the latest one being in Swapnalok Complex of Secunderabad which snuffed out six lives.

As per a statement from the GHMC, owners or tenants of commercial buildings around 100 square metres of plinth area, are encouraged to apply for the Fire Safety/Fire Mitigation certification.

They need to log on to the link ‘https://firesafety.ghmc.gov.in/Login/Citizen_login’, and provide mobile number, and enter the one time password received on the mobile.

The screen will show a list of empanelled agencies providing fire fighting/ fire safety equipment, from which the applicant needs to choose one.

If the establishment has a Property Tax Identification Number, the same should be provided. If not, the address, along with circle and zone need to be keyed in, along with the empanelled agency’s name.

Once confirmed, the agency will visit the shop, and fix the necessary fittings required to prevent/ fight fire. Once the fitting is done, the same will be updated in the website, and a fire mitigation/safety certificate will be generated online in the name of the establishment.

The certificate may be downloaded and displayed in the shop, the statement informed.

While a No Objection Certificate from the Fire Services department is made mandatory for obtaining building permissions for multi-storeyed structures over 15 metres in height, there are no such regulations for structure less than 15 metres in height.

However, it remains ambiguous why GHMC has chosen to start with small vendors running business within 100 square metres, as none of the four accidents had happened in such small spaces.

In three accidents, respectively in a scrap godown in New Bhoiguda, the building hosting a luxury hotel in Secunderabad, and Deccan Mall in Minister Road, there were flagrant violations of GHMC Act, with additional floors raised over and above the permitted limit. In case of the Swapnalok Complex, fire exit was found locked, and fire extinguishers, inoperable.

During EV&DM inspections, several violations inviting fire risk were noticed, including clay ovens and LPG cylinders in cellars, and cellars being used as storage spaces for inflammable material.