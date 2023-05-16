GHMC asks Red Category establishments to shut shop

May 16, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC’s has begun action against commercial establishments across the city which are potential fire hazards. About 1,000 notices have been served on establishments which fall under ‘Red Category’, asking them to vacate the premises.

The exercise has been undertaken in view of a series of fire accidents over the past one year, in which some 30 lives were lost. The successive fire mishaps respectively in a warehouse in New Bhoiguda, a hotel in Secunderabad, Deccan Mall on the Minister Road, and Swapnalok Complex on the SD Road have alerted the authorities to a plethora of violations that could be causes of fire.

After taking stock of the violations at the ground-level, the establishments have been categorised based on their fire risk, as Category 1, 2 and 3. The ‘Red Category’ establishments are those with the highest fire risk, and include in their definition, all godowns used to store scrap, plastic, fire crackers, oil, and gunny bags, besides timber depots.

Majority of the recent fire mishaps took place in the storage facilities amid thickly populated residential areas.

“They should not set up godowns in residential areas. We are asking them to shift to areas demarcated as industrial zones, giving them three months’ notice,” an official informed.

Of the 1,000 notices, majority have been issued by the respective zonal commissioners, while some 200 have been issued by the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing.

This apart, the Category 1 establishments, which are standalone shops, have been asked to provide basic fire alarm and fire fighting equipment, and apply online for obtaining fire safety mitigation certificate. Under this category, a total 557 applications have been received, and 73 have been cleared.

Several business establishments within one building are grouped under Category-2, which are asked to fulfil 12 norms pertaining to fire safety, including fire extinguishers, first aid, hose reel, wet riser, down comer, automatic sprinklers, fire alarms, water storage and others.

All high rise structures, whether residential or commercial, all educational and institutional buildings and all assembly buildings have been grouped as Category-3 which should mandatorily provide fire escapes, external staircases, besides the fire fighting equipment and fire alarm system.

Notices have also been issued to some 200 establishments each for clearing the basements, and the staircases. About 150 notices have been served on tier II hospitals, officials informed.