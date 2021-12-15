Telangana

GHMC approves appointment of engineers for housing wing

The GHMC Standing Committee presided over by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has approved the appointment of 200 engineers trained by the National Academy of Construction for the housing wing through the outsourcing method on merit and following the reservation formula on Wednesday.

About 250 employees in the same department got their services extended by another year through contract. The panel also cleared a proposal to enhance the gratuity for the retired employees from ₹12 to ₹16 lakh, new road and footpath at Model House-Dwarakapuri Colony at a cost of ₹2.90 crore and function halls at a few places in Begumpet, Uppuguda and Jangamet. Senior officials were present, said a press release.


