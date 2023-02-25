GHMC announces drive to neuter stray dogs

February 25, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC, through its Veterinary wing, is going to embark on an intensive drive to catch street dogs and neuter them, in view of the recent incident in which a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs.

The Telangana High Court, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, asked the GHMC for the measures it was taking to address the street dog menace.

Following this, orders were issued by the GHMC Commissioner, appointing special officers zone-wise to monitor the Animal Birth Control and Anti Rabies drive.

Decision was taken to provide a vehicle and required team for each circle for carrying out sterilisation and vaccination continuously.

As part of the drive, areas with high canine numbers would be identified with the help of resident welfare associations and slum-level federations, a note from GHMC said.

Notices would be issued to meat shops, function halls, hotels and other such establishments against throwing meat waste on the road, and stringent action would be taken if they did not fall in line.

A special drive would be conducted to catch and sterilise all the dogs on both sides of the Musi. Special teams were constituted to carry out the drive, the note said.

Students of all government and private schools would be imparted awareness about canine behaviour and the do’s and don’ts when faced with the threat.

In order to moderate aggressive behaviour among the dogs, water would be provided at strategic locations during summer.

Citizens who wish to complain of high number of stray dogs in their locality may call the GHMC helpline 040-21111111 or approach through the My GHMC app, the statement said.

Following orders by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, GHMC officials on Saturday launched an awareness campaign in all schools.

Schools were covered in Gajularamaram, Moosapet, Qutbullapur, Kothaguda, Vengalrao Nagar, Chandanagar, Vanasthalipuram and Goshamahal.

Besides, the officials met a few resident welfare associations and spread awareness about tackling the street dog issue.