Ghatkesar police begin probe

Case booked against Congress cadre

Case booked against Congress cadre

Ghatkesar police, following the attack on Minister for Labour Ch. Malla Reddy’s convoy late on Sunday and a related complaint filed on Monday, opened investigation into the ‘riot incident’.

The police, based on a complaint by local TRS leader P. Madhava Reddy, booked Singireddy Harivardhan Reddy, Somashekar Reddy and several others for organising unlawful assembly, wrongfully restraining the Minister and for rioting.

According to the complainant, the incident was triggered by Mr. Harivardhan Reddy and Mr. Somsekhar Reddy who along with other followers started raising slogans in favour of Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy while they continued hurling abuses, using vulgar language and threatening Mr. Malla Reddy with dire consequences.

The sexagenarian leader was the chief guest of the programme organised by the State Reddy Joint Action Committee in Ghatkesar, and he was outlining the successes of the TRS party under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in his speech.

And soon, sensing ire from a section of the gathered audience, police surrounded Mr. Malla Reddy and shifted him into a vehicle and rushed out, even as chairs, footwear and stones were hurled at.