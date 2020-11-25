Ghana national caught with 61 grams of cocaine

HYDERABAD

A 32-year-old Ghana citizen who was released from jail recently was caught with 61 grams of cocaine in Banjara Hills on Monday. The accused Samuel Smith Nelson, who stays in Tolichowki, was earlier arrested along with two Nigerians on August 19 this year for possession of six grams of cocaine. He was released from jail on November 12.

Telangana Excise department’s Enforcement Wing (Hyderabad) officials said that the accused contacted the supplier in Mumbai, Maharashtra, again and got the cocaine through Ite-Igwe Iron Pot (Felix) - who handed over the contraband to the accused on November 15. Thereafter, the accused started to contact his old customers.

The Excise Enforcement team received a tip-off and they conducted route watch near Road No 1, Banjara Hills.

“The accused was caught while trying to deliver the cocaine to one of his customers. The original case papers along with the accused person, seized contraband and drawn samples were handed over to Station House Officer (SHO), Prohibition & Excise Station, Nampally, for necessary action,” said N Anji Reddy, Assistant Excise Superintendent of the Enforcement wing (Hyderabad). Felix, who is a resident of Mumbai is absconding.