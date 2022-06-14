Getting threat calls: Raja Singh
Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh wrote to the Station House Officer of Mangalhat police station requesting an inquiry into the alleged threat calls that he received on Tuesday.
“I have made several complaints of receiving the threat calls, but till now, no case was filed with an FIR,” he wrote, requesting the authorities for an investigation.
