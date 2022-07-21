Get updated technologically with time: Dayakar Rao

Minister extends devices to ‘Banking Sakhis’

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao called upon the women to get updated technologically according to the times so that their services will be always in demand.

Addressing a gathering after extending devices to 424 ‘Banking Sakhis’ along with secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania here on Thursday, Mr. Dayakar Rao said that several services will be made available with Banking Sakhis and their priority will be increased in the time to come.

“Tribals and those residing at hilly areas have to go for long distances to get banking services. Now Sakhis can fill the gap. All these women were extended one week training in banking operations and were issued certificates by Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF). They will be linked with Common Services Centres (CSC). Women groups now can pay the amounts to banks through these Sakhis,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao adding that each Sakhi will get linked with four to five villages to take up banking operations. The Minister has also informed that they would get five to 8 per cent service charge.

Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that ‘Banking Sakhi’ was launched in a move to increase banking services in rural areas.