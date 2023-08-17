Get the party elected for third time: KTR

August 17, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao called upon party workers to work hard so that the party came to power for third time. He suggested that party workers take party programmes to every house so that they supported development and welfare.

“We have realised the slogan of Jal, Jangal and Jameen by Gond warrior Komuram Bheem. About one crore acres of land was irrigated in rainy season alone. Entire Telangana has transformed as green carpet. This was made possible with the vision of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Tribal belt is being supplied with potable water,” said Mr. Rama Rao while addressing a gathering at party office after admitting former MLA Tellam Venkat Rao from the Congress. Several Congress leaders along with him from erstwhile Khammam district joined the party in the presence of Mr Rama Rao.

Stating that the Union Government had introduced Jal Jeevan Mission only after Mission Bhagiratha was introduced by Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao said Telangana had become a role model for other states. “People will end up nowhere if they travel with Congress. Are the Congress Governments implementing schemes like round-the-clock power to farm sector, Rythu Beema, Rythu Bandhu and pattas for podu lands that are being implemented here?” asked the Minister, adding that the government was able to procure entire crop whereas Congress Governments could not. He claimed that farmers from Chhattisgarh were coming here to sell their produce. Mr. Rama Rao asked why farmers should vote for the Congress which had failed to come to their rescue.

Referring to the promise of ₹4,000 pension by the Congress, the Minister said that people would not trust those who had extended ₹200 pension for several years. He recalled how the TPCC president had said only three-hour power supply was enough for farm sector and wondered how his party could understand the problems of farmers.