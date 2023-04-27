Get rid of the BRS government; Revanth appeals to youngsters

April 27, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy continued his tirade against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao saying it was time Telangana got rid of him for cheating every section of society and particularly playing with the lives of lakhs of unemployed who gave their youth for the Telangana struggle.

Addressing a massive “Nirudyogula Nirasana” (Protest of unemployed) in Adilabad district on Wednesday, he said question papers of recruitment exams were available in the open market and yet this government did not seem to have any concern. It was the BRS government that played with the lives of 25 Intermediate students who committed suicide for faulty valuation of their scripts, he alleged.

The meeting organised as a part of the party’s protest across the State on leakage of TSPSC papers also saw the Congress chief targeting the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, saying that he should be dropped from the Cabinet like Rajaiah was removed by Mr. KCR. “KCR’s family is the biggest beneficiary of Telangana, while the youth who fought for it are standing at the cross roads. Should we tolerate this deception,” he asked.

Stating that the BJP and BRS were together and would be together, he asked how come BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, accused in the SSC question paper leak, was released on bail within 24 hours, while the Congress leaders protesting against the leakage had to suffer jail life for nearly 10 days. This “tacit understanding” between the BRS and BJP was overwhelmingly out once again, he claimed.

Mr. Reddy said it was the Congress that gave 4% reservation to poor Muslims, while KCR promised to enhance it and failed. There was one more party that had announced to remove those reservation. Minorities should realise who was safeguarding their interests. It was neither KCR nor the BJP but the Congress, he said. He appealed to the people to ensure that the Congress won 10 out 10 seats in the combined Adilabad as the party was on its way to power in the next elections.