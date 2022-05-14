Get ready for oil palm cultivation: Harish

Minister urges farmers

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the farmers to enter into farming of oil palm stating that having international market it would offer better remuneration.

In a tele-conference held with officials and Rytu Bandhu Samithi leaders on Saturday, Mr. Harsih Rao said that farmers had shown interest and registered for only 8,000 acres to cultivate oil palm while the target was 30,000 acres. Mr. Harish Rao directed the officials and Ruty Bandhu Samithi leaders to encourage farmers in this regard. He fixed cluster-wise targets to AEOs during the tele-conference.

“The Union Government had made it clear that it would not procure paddy from farmers during t summer. Hence, it was our responsibility to create awareness among farmers and divert them to alternative crops on long term basis. Oil palm is one of the crops that has demand in international market. Public representatives and officials come together and educate farmers in this regard,” said Mr. Harish Rao during the tele-conference.

The Minister warned action against the AEOs who fail in reaching targets