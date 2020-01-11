Get ready for food fest, water sports, kite flying

Foodies, water sports and art lovers in the town are in for a treat as the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to organise a string of exciting events, including food festival, water sports activities and kite festival in the town from January 12 to 14 in connection with Sankranti celebrations.

The scenic Lakaram tank bund will play host to the three-day celebrations that will feature an array of cultural programmes highlighting the diverse and rich cultural heritage of the country.

In coordination with the Tourism department, the KMC has lined up a variety of fun-filled activities to pep up the celebrations.

The tourism department has drawn up plans to rope in the services of experts from Hyderabad to organise water sports activities such as water rafting and zorbing ball in the Lakaram lake on January 13 and 14.

These activities are not only meant for recreation but also intended to promote lake tourism in the near future, sources said.

The rejuvenated Lakaram lake has already gained wide popularity for its boating facility and serene ambience surrounded by picturesque 2.6 km-long tank bund.

Plans are afoot to introduce sky cycling facility under the aegis of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) at the lake here in the last week of this month, sources added.

Meanwhile, a team of officials led by Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti on Friday reviewed the arrangements for rangoli competitions and setting up food stalls on tank bund ahead of the ensuing celebrations slated to begin on Sunday.