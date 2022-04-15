Get national status to Palamuru-RR project, Minister asks BJP

Niranjan Reddy wants BJP leaders to get ASI nod for Jogulamba temple development

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has criticised State leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay and G. Kishan Reddy for speaking lies at the abode of goddess Jogulamba and stop hoodwinking people as part of their padayatra.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy sought to know from Mr. Sanjay whether it was not a fact that Narendra Modi asked the State Government to take up Palamuru-Rangareddy project during his 2014 election rally at Mahabubnagar and that it is taken up by Telangana Government on its own. He wanted Mr. Sanjay and other BJP leaders of the State whether they had ever asked national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy.

In addition, the BJP leaders were silent even as injustice was being done to combined Mahabubnagar (Palamuru) district including Nadigadda (Gadwal) area with the Centre according national project status to Upper Bhadra in Karnataka, which would have direct impact on Mahabubnagar first, Mr. Niranjan Reddy alleged.

In a statement issued on Friday, he asked whether it was not a conspiracy of the BJP-led Centre to take over the control of Krishna water in the name of Krishna River Management Board and whether it was not a failure of the Centre to finalise the water share of Telangana in the Krishna Basin for the last seven years.

He ridiculed the BJP for claiming paddy procurement taken up by the State Government as their success forgetting the fact that it was they who had promised the farming community that they would ensure procurement of entire paddy in rabi, irrespective of it being processed as raw rice or parboiled rice.

Further, he sought to know whether Mr. Kishan Reddy would get ASI/Central approvals for Alampur Jogulamba temple and get at least ₹500 crore sanctioned from the Centre for its development on the lines of Yadadri, which was reconstructed by Telangana Government with ₹1,200 crore. Mr. Niranjan Reddy also asked the BJP leaders to get Gadwal-Macharla railway line sanctioned with Central funding to benefit the people of Palamuru, Nagarkurnool and Gadwal areas.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy said at Nalgonda on Friday that BJP had no moral right to speak of paddy procurement as they had failed to keep word given to farmers that they would ensure purchase of every grain of paddy this rabi season.