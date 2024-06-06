Get instructions on horizontal reservations for physically challenged persons, says High Court

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the government counsel to secure instructions about enforcement of horizontal reservations for physically challenged persons in the recruitment of Group-I officers.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by two candidates appearing for the Group-I services recruitment examination to be held by Telangana State Public Service Commission. The petitioners contended that the government was enforcing vertical reservations instead of horizontal reservations.

This was a violation of Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India and Supreme Court directions in different cases, they said. Observing that the government had already issued GOs to enforce horizontal reservations for physically challenged persons, the judge sought to know why the same would not be adhered to.

The judge directed the government counsel to get instructions on the matter by next date of hearing.

In a separate matter, Justice Kalasikam Sujana directed the Chikkadpally police of Hyderabad to follow section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code in a criminal case registered against a digital media consultant Konatham Dileep. The case was booked against Mr. Dileep following a video posted by the latter on the internet.

He was accused of using a fake logo of TGRTC in the video resulting in defamation of the organisation. Mr. Dileep moved the HC seeking a direction to quash the First Information Report against him.