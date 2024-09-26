ADVERTISEMENT

Get inspired by Mokshagundam and not ‘Kaleshwaram engineers’: Komatireddy advices new recruits

Updated - September 26, 2024 05:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy addressing an orientation programme for the 156 newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the R&B Department at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Roads & Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy asked newly recruited engineers to get inspired by legends like Mokshagundam Visveshvaraya and Nawab Ali NawazJung Bahadur, and not ‘Kaleshwaram engineers’.

Addressing an orientation programme of the 156 newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the R&B Department at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) on Thursday (September 26, 2024), he asked them to remember that what they would construct were not mere structures but the sweat and toll of millions which would serve people for generations to come.

“A few engineers who worked on the Kaleshwaram project maligned the profession to satisfy their political bosses and the young engineers should remember that they were recruited to serve the people,” he said adding that the Congress government was committed to create infrastructure that would serve the generations to come.

Accusing the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of destroying the R&B Department, he said not even one engineer was available for 10 mandals. He said Telangana would see massive infrastructure expansion with Regional Ring Road (RRR), TIMS hospitals and new roads. These would change the face of the State.

Currently, along with RRR - which is a super game changer in the progress of the State - TIMS Hospital buildings and administrative buildings are being constructed in the districts under the R&B department.

