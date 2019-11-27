Get black-listed FASTags renewed, says NHAI official

If your vehicle sports an old black-listed FASTag, get it renewed at the earliest, A. Tarun Kumar, Project Director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Nirmal Project Implementation Unit (PIU), says. Else, if by mistake a vehicle displaying the black-listed (for insufficient balance) electronic tag enters the FASTag lane, it could cause a traffic jam.

Another loose end which the State government needs to tie up in the gamut of electronic toll collection is acquiring the FASTag for its vehicles. “There is no provision for linking the bank account of a given department to the FASTag of its vehicles. Because, funds in the account, if at all the account shows some balance, is stipulated for specific purpose, and not for toll payment,” pointed out a government official.

Mr. Tarun Kumar also clarified certain issues related to concessional return toll fee. He said the machines automatically calculate the time lapse between return journey through the given toll plaza and deduct the concessional amount from the accounts of the road users if they return within the stipulated 24 hours. Meanwhile, there was good response from vehicle owners to the electronic toll collection initiative evident from the sale of FASTags at the points of sale at Pipparwada and Rolmamda toll plazas on NH-44. Though the exact number was unavailable, sources said the sale was good. There are five toll plazas on NH-44 under the Nirmal PIU starting with Pipparwada, close to the inter-State border with Maharashtra. The other plazas on the same road are Rolmamda, Gamjal (Nirmal district), Indalvai (Nizamabad), Bhiknoor (Kamareddy) and Toopran (Medak).

On an average, about 4,000 vehicles of all types pass through the Pipparwada toll plaza every day. The intensity is almost the same at Rolmamda, but it increases from Indalvai toll plaza onwards as vehicles coming from Nizamabad side take NH-44.

Lane conversion

The NHAI sources said the conversion of lanes from cash to FASTag has almost been complete. At the two toll plazas in Adilabad district, the traffic flow has been smooth at present as more vehicles have been passing through the FASTag lanes.