‘Get ₹20,000 crore for Medak’

hyderabad

26 November 2021 22:53 IST

If my wife wins, I will get the same money to the district, says Jagga Reddy

TPCC working president and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy has challenged Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to get ₹20,000 crore for the local bodies of the combined Medak district and he would ask his wife to withdraw from the Local Body MLC elections.

“If my wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy wins I will get the same money to the district when the Congress returns to power in 2023,” he said in an informal chat with media persons here. He said Mr. Harish Rao totally ignored the local body representatives in the last two years he forced to talk to them because of the elections.

If the elections were unanimous ZPTCs, MPTCs and mMunicipal councillors would have been totally neglected by the Minister but he was now talking to them as the Congress candidate is in the fray. “TRS representatives are getting some respect due to the Congress candidate,” he said asking them to vote for the Congress candidate Nirmala Jagga Reddy to continue to get the same respect from the TRS leadership.

Advertising

Advertising

The Congress MLA said power in local bodies had been diluted and elected representatives remained powerless in the TRS rule unlike the previous Congress rule. It was time they realised how they were being humiliated by Mr. Harish Rao making them mere puppets in the hands of officials, he said.

“Whether you want to remain slaves or exercise your constitutional power is in your hands,” he told the local body representatives.