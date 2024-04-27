GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Geothermal energy resource potential map mooted

April 27, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The necessity of developing a resource potential map for geothermal energy, the urgency to enhance survey activity for geothermal exploration; and initiating a pilot project to showcase the effectiveness of geothermal potential was emphasised by Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M. Ravichandran on Friday.

Participating in a brainstorming session on ‘Geothermal Energy’ organised by the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) here, he said there is a need to evaluate technical feasibility and economic viability for the proposed work and called for robust collaborations among various entities, including national research institutes, State organisations, industries, and other relevant stakeholders.

Oil India Chairman and Managing Director Ranjith Rath advocated repurposing of existing deep bore wells originally drilled for hydrocarbon exploration to harness geothermal energy and establishing a steering committee to expedite geothermal energy-related initiatives.

ONGC-Energy Centre Director General Ravi shared insights into recent endeavours in Ladakh and explained about the ambitious plans to construct deep bores of 1 MW energy-generating wells.

CSIR-NGRI Director Prakash Kumar, chief scientist Abehy Ram Bansal, convenor BPK Patro, co-convenor Labani Ray and scientists from various institutions participated in the session, said a press release.

