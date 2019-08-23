Geotagging of AYUSH dispensaries begins

The process of geotagging dispensaries under Department of AYUSH has begun. While employees of the department expressed apprehensions that the process will invade their privacy, officials clarified that the geotagging process will be used for Human Resource management app and not for tracking any of the employees.

“The app will be used to mark attendance, leave applications, transport NOC, file grievances, and other purposes,” an official said on condition of anonymity. The process in in pilot project stage.

Medical officers, pharmacists and nurses work at dispensaries. The option of marking attendance will be activated in the app only when an employee is in the dispensary. Officials said that this will ensure employees attend duties without skipping it. Name, employee ID, phone numbers and a few other details are being collected. There might be some changes to the pilot project.

“Earlier, if we were to call for meetings, we used to communicate it through Whatsapp. Similarly, other communication was through it. We are trying to create another platform for the purpose.

The process of collecting the details has begun in erstwhile Karimnagar district. “On Friday, the details were collected from dispensaries in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak,” another official said.