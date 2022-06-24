Genuine people who fought for separate State have left TRS: BJP

Telangana BJP leadership, being the host is planning for the national executive meeting and the public meeting on July 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will explain to the people of Telangana on why he is coming to Hyderabad and addressing them during his visit for the national executive meeting at HICC-Novotel (Madhapur) and in the public meeting to be held at the Parade Grounds on July 3, said party State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

“People know why Mr. Modi is coming and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too knows. The Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) leadership is shivering in its boots about the impending visit of our leaders next month so they are trying to call them names,” he charged, about TRS leaders questioning the purpose of the visits.

Addressing a gathering at the party office after admitting TRS leaders from Warangal like former corporator Jhansi Rani and others into the party, the BJP leader said the “genuine people who fought for the separate State have left TRS disappointed with the dynastic and corrupt rule where murders, atrocities and land grabbing has become order of the day”.

A “double engine” government here and at the Centre would propel the State forward in many spheres, he said and claimed that the Centre has been “generous” in granting funds to TRS but the State government has been resorting to “vicious propaganda to the contrary to cover up its own failures”.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP leadership, being the host, continued its preparations and is planning for both the prestigious events. While the 30-odd committees formed to look into the transport, food, accommodation, cultural activities and other aspects are busy with their work, top leaders led by party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar went to New Delhi to meet general secretary B.L. Santosh and other big wigs.

Party sources here informed that detailed presentations have been made to the central leadership about the plans put in place for both the programmes and the various logistics involved for fine tuning after discussions.

Here in the city, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, State general secretary G. Manohar Reddy and others met the City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other senior police officials on the security and parking arrangements for the meetings planned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national president J.P. Nadda and other stalwarts to be present on both the days in the twin cities.

The party has already started a social media campaign as a run up to the programmes ahead welcoming the top leadership and criticising the TRS government for its alleged “failures” in the last eight years.