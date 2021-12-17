Genpact plans centre in Warangal

Shot in the arm for TS govt. efforts to promote IT in tier-II cities

Global IT major Genpact will be setting up a tech centre in Warangal, a move bound to strengthen Telangana government efforts to promote IT growth beyond Hyderabad to tier-II cities in the State.

An announcement on the proposed facility was made by Genpact leadership team following a meeting with IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

In setting up the centre, Genpact will join Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Cyient, who already have established campuses in Warangal.

A release from the Minister’s office on Thursday said Genpact CEO Tiger Tyagarajan was happy to note that Warangal is very close – an hour and a half away – to the company’s Pocharam campus and boasts of a very strong academic ecosystem comprising an NIT and plenty of tier-II engineering colleges from where the firm can source quality talent for the tech centre.

He was hopeful that Warangal will emerge as important tech centre for the company. Genpact, which has a global headcount of over one lakh across many countries, will be starting the facility in Warangal soon with 100 people.

“My compliments to CEO Tiger Tyagarajan and his team on supporting our endeavour to strengthen IT in tier 2 towns,” Mr.Rao said. Stating that Genpact decision to establish a tech centre will provide a huge boost to the IT sector in Warangal, the Minister highlighted the advantages of setting up campus there.

The State government is having plans to develop urban infrastructure in Warangal and ease the commute in the city. Warangal also has a very good connectivity with Hyderabad and the corridor is fast developing.

Besides Mr.Tyagarajan, the team from Genpact that interacted with the Minister, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and officials included Senior Vice President, Global Infrastructure and Logistics Vidya Srinivasan, VP and India Operations Leader Satish Vadlamani and VP, Legal Counsel Madhu Babu.

Telangana government has been encouraging IT companies to establish offices in tier II cities. As part of this emphasis, the government has developed IT Towers in Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal. Works on IT towers in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet are at various stages of completion, the release said.