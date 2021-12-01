Telangana

Genome sequencing done at three labs in State

You may have heard about the role of genome sequencing in detecting Omicron, the new variant of concern, but do you know how long it takes to receive results of the sequencing? Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said it usually takes three days.

The sequencing is performed at a network of labs which come under Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG). Three labs in Telangana are part of the consortium — Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, and Gandhi Medical College.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said that the sequencing is done only at these three laboratories. The reports are then sent to the Central government, which declares the results.

He added that Omicron has been not detected in the State or elsewhere in the country. “If any case with the variant is detected, the State and Central governments will inform people through media,” he said.


