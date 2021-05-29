Generic medicine outlet at Secunderabad Railway Station

HYDERABAD

29 May 2021 19:08 IST

Emergency room-cum-pharmacy set up at general waiting hall on Platform 1

An emergency room-cum-generic medicine outlet was inaugurated on Saturday at Secunderabad Railway Station here to cater to the emergency medical needs of passengers.

The outlet is situated on Platform 1 in the general waiting hall. Divisional Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta inaugurated the facility in the presence of officials of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC).

“This new facility will cater to emergency healthcare needs of passengers. It is in line with our commitment to enhance the travel experience at railway stations and thereby augmenting tourism prospects in India,” Managing Director of IRSDC S.K. Lohia said. He stated that IRSDC was committed to re-imagining passenger experience and setting a benchmark in excellence in development, redevelopment operation and maintenance of railway stations in the country.

The generic medicine outlet-cum-emergency room will be operated and managed by DavaDost Pharma Private Limited. The initiative is a part of IRSDC’s mandate to undertake the facility management of five railway stations across India — KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

According to a press release, IRSDC has many firsts to its credit in the facility management exercise, including ‘Water from Air’ water vending machine, fit India squat kiosk, eat right station, digital locker, generic medicine shop, mobile charging kiosk, retail stores by a startup in Indian Railways and food truck.