Generative AI in elections

November 29, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

As Telangana goes to polls, the run-up was peppered with images pulled out of thin air, and with merely a prompt on computers. As it turns out, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) was used by parties or their supporters, to create images either in support of candidates or to pan them across party lines.

While some images portrayed politicians having a cinematic swagger, others either a Congress wave, a BRS sweep or a BJP saffron tide. Many images featured the Hyderabad’s iconic and inalienable landmark of Charminar.

Given that all parties are vying with one another for votes, the spill-over into the AI world was a natural consequence. Images were widely shared on social media.

One shows flags and buntings of the Congress’ electoral symbol in the Charminar’s heritage precincts. Another is a depiction of AI’s perception of what the same monument looks like amid BJP saffron surge.

A third depicts that BRS would paint the city pink once it comes to power. Yet again, the image was with the Charminar in the background.

“Generative AI has become a quick replacement in limited contexts for political cartoons on social media. This indicates the state of politics here and electioneering. However, unlike political satire, we are witnessing people generating AI images with certain prompts to show their narrative to which they subscribe,” said a techie.

