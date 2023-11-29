HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Generative AI in elections

November 29, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

As Telangana goes to polls, the run-up was peppered with images pulled out of thin air, and with merely a prompt on computers. As it turns out, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) was used by parties or their supporters, to create images either in support of candidates or to pan them across party lines.

While some images portrayed politicians having a cinematic swagger, others either a Congress wave, a BRS sweep or a BJP saffron tide. Many images featured the Hyderabad’s iconic and inalienable landmark of Charminar.

Given that all parties are vying with one another for votes, the spill-over into the AI world was a natural consequence. Images were widely shared on social media.

One shows flags and buntings of the Congress’ electoral symbol in the Charminar’s heritage precincts. Another is a depiction of AI’s perception of what the same monument looks like amid BJP saffron surge.

A third depicts that BRS would paint the city pink once it comes to power. Yet again, the image was with the Charminar in the background.

“Generative AI has become a quick replacement in limited contexts for political cartoons on social media. This indicates the state of politics here and electioneering. However, unlike political satire, we are witnessing people generating AI images with certain prompts to show their narrative to which they subscribe,” said a techie.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.