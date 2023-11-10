ADVERTISEMENT

General observers appointed for elections in Hyderabad district

November 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Eight senior bureaucrats have been appointed by the Election Commission of India as general observers for Assembly elections in Hyderabad district.

They include Yateendra Prasad for Malakpet and Amberpet, Sameer Varma for Charminar and Chandrayangutta, J. Jayakanthan for Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills, Ahmed Iqbal for Nampally and Sanathnagar, Kavitha Ramu for Karwan and Goshamahal, Deepankar Sinha for Yakuthpura and Bahadurpura, Gayatri Krishnan for Secunderabad and Secunderabad Cantonment, Sachindra Pratap Singh for Musheerabad constituencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US