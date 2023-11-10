General observers appointed for elections in Hyderabad district

November 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Eight senior bureaucrats have been appointed by the Election Commission of India as general observers for Assembly elections in Hyderabad district.

They include Yateendra Prasad for Malakpet and Amberpet, Sameer Varma for Charminar and Chandrayangutta, J. Jayakanthan for Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills, Ahmed Iqbal for Nampally and Sanathnagar, Kavitha Ramu for Karwan and Goshamahal, Deepankar Sinha for Yakuthpura and Bahadurpura, Gayatri Krishnan for Secunderabad and Secunderabad Cantonment, Sachindra Pratap Singh for Musheerabad constituencies.