Genco wants BHEL to speed up work

As intra-day demand of power on the system is approaching 11,000 MW already this season, the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) has asked Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) to speed up work on the revival of the 800 MW unit in Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) and commercial operation of two units of 4×270 MW Bhadradri TPS.

Progress of all ongoing work being executed by BHEL was reviewed at a high-level meeting held here on Wednesday.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao, CMD of BHEL Nalin Singhal, Director (Power) of BHEL M.K. Varma and others participated in the meeting.

The 800 MW super critical unit of KTPS is under outage due to high turbine vibrations from 1402 hours on November 28 and later the break in generation has been converted to annual overhaul.

However, BHEL is yet to complete the unit revival work even after 42 days till date. The executives of BHEL assured to rectify the snags and bring back the unit on to bars as soon as possible to help Genco cope up with the increasing demand in the ongoing rabi/yasangi season.

Kaleshwaram project

According to the officials, the power systems has been experiencing high demand due to intensified rabi operations and increasing consumption by agricultural pumpsets and lift irrigation schemes, including Kaleshwaram project. Paddy transplantation has already been completed in over 2.5 lakh hectares out of nearly 6.75 lakh hectares of rabi cultivation so far.

Further, the executives of BHEL were understood to have assured their Genco counterparts that they are committed to commission commercial operations of the first two units of 4×270 MW BTPS and to run continuously to take them to full load by the end of March. They have also assured to bring the third unit on to bars by that time. However, the Genco officials has sought for a detailed schedule of commissioning of the third and fourth units pointing out that work on the fourth unit is progressing very slow and the quantum of pending work is very high.

Similarly, the Genco officials expressed disappointment over the pace of work at the 5×800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station. Stating that the pace of work is moving at a snail’s pace, Genco officials wanted BHEL to commence all work together and commission all the five units in next three-and-a-half years. The BHEL-CMD has informed that he would personally review the progress of work to avoid slippage to ensure commissioning of units as per the committed schedule.

Directors of TS-Genco M. Sachidanandam (Projects), A. Ajay (Civil), B. Lakshmaiah (Thermal), T.R.K. Rao (Commercial & Fuel) and others participated in the meeting.