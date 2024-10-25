ADVERTISEMENT

GenAI Hackathon 2024 finale on October 26- 27

Published - October 25, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The ATMECS GenAI Hackathon 2024 is set to host its grand finale on October 26 and 27 at Trident Hotel in Hyderabad.

The two-day event will bring together developers, engineers and AI enthusiasts from across the country who will show their technical prowess and creativity in the area of Generative AI. This comes after about two months of preparation and ideation since the commencement of the hackathon on August 30, in collaboration with HackerEarth, creating a platform for participants to demonstrate their technical prowess and creativity.

The Hackathon recorded 4,900 registrations and 490 ideas of which 266 ideas were shortlisted, and 122 prototypes were submitted for review. Out of these, 20 prototypes advanced to the grand finale, with the top five contenders presenting their solutions to the jury.

The final round will focus on three pivotal themes, including Enterprise Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for revolutionising decision-making with Generative AI, NIM (NVIDIA Inference Microservices) for scaling AI performance and efficiency and Healthcare Innovation to transform medicine with multimodal AI.

The top three winners will win cash prizes of ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh and ₹3 lakh respectively.

