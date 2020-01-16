GEM winter workshop concludes

The Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) winter workshop-2020 organised by the NTPC Ramagundam, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), concluded on Thursday.
A total of 120 adolescent girls from various government schools of nearby villages participated in the GEM programme from January 11 to 16.
The programme provided an opportunity to refresh earlier learning at the month-long GEM programme. Sharing their experience, children spoke about learning that will help them in their overall development in the long run.
Speaking on the occasion, MEO Daniel appreciated the NTPC management for laying emphasis on learning for girl students. Some of their parents also shared their experience. A cultural programme was organised too. AGM (HR-CSR) Rafiqul Islam and others were present on the occasion.
