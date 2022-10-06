Geetha Reddy appears before ED on National Herald issue

Five Congress leaders called for questioning

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 06, 2022 19:07 IST

Former Minister J. Geetha Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for clarifications with regard to her monetary contribution to National Herald newspaper.

She was said to have given clarification regarding her payments to the newspaper. Sources said she made it clear that everything paid was legal and was through cheques to help the newspaper pay pending salaries and settle the financial issues of the retired employees.

Gali Anil Kumar, who contested as party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections earlier, also appeared before the ED. He was said to have explained the mode of payment.

Former Minister, Shabbir Ali also appeared for questioning a few days ago and gave clarifications with regard to his payments. Former Minister, P. Sudarshan Reddy and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav are likely to present themselves before the ED on October 10. Mr. Anjan Yadav is not well, his family members said, and he would attend on a later date.

The Congress leaders received ED notices last month for their donations to the National Herald newspaper and the Young India management. The notices came after AICC president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi were called for questioning over some financial issues related to the change in the newspaper management.

Mr. Shabbir Ali had earlier stated that the payments made to the newspaper were done through bank cheques and from the known sources of income.

