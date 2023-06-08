GECF and OU announce English language scholarships

June 08, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

The Global Education Career Forum (GECF) in association with Osmania University has announced 500 English language qualification scholarships for students aspiring to study abroad.

The GECF and the OU entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the purpose. The GECF with Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, as the chairman, asked the principals, secretaries or correspondents of affiliated colleges, to identify students to facilitate the process and help them avail the scholarship.

Stating that India’s manpower should access global opportunities, Mr. Mittal said the median age of the population in India was about 27 years compared to other advanced nations like Japan, USA, and France whose median age averages in the 40s.

“This is an opportunity for India’s manpower to access global opportunities. In this direction, the GECF’s objective is to empower the students to access global education and job opportunities,” he said.

TSCHE chairman Prof. Limbadri said the linkage with GECF would be a boon to students as they can get authentic information on overseas education.