Gearing up for tech-driven battles

General Officer Commanding of Sudarshan Chakra Corps Lt.Gen. Dhiraj Seth reviewing the preparedness of troops at an all-arms integrated exercise at Secunderabad military station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

An ‘all-arms integrated exercise’ by army corps called Bison Tech Tactical Exercise was conducted at the Secunderabad military station during a visit by Lt.Gen. Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Sudarshan Chakra Corps on Saturday to review operational readiness of the Bison division.

After witnessing the drills performed by all ranks of the division, he directed the officers to keep themselves abreast of the evolving security situation to further refine their operational skills.

Units of infantry, armoured, artillery, engineers and signals executed synchronised battle drills in tactically-set operations in desert terrain as part of strike corps. Integration of Kamikaze drones and counter devices was also witnessed during the exercise, a defence release said.

The General Officer was brief by Major General Prit Pal Singh, GOC of Bison Division, on operational preparedness to include tri-services synergy mechanisms in place for integrated approach and execution of operations as also adoption of latest technologies to formulate tactics, techniques and procedures for multi-domain operations.

Participation of units of Bison Division in exercises with friendly foreign countries was also covered. The corps commander was also briefed on administrative aspects to include projects undertaken for force preservation, welfare of troops, and station development.